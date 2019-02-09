Consumers Energy says the free tickets are a “small token” of appreciation for customers. Spokesman Roger Curtis says, “Mother Nature has been a challenge.”
Meanwhile, in Portland, bridges over the Grand River remain closed because of ice jams and flooding, 35 miles northwest of Lansing. Some residents have been evacuated. Untreated waste has been discharged into the river because the water treatment plant has been overwhelmed.
