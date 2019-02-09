Barbourville, Ky. – A man has been arrested in Michigan and charged with murdering a bystander during a robbery in Kentucky last month.

Phillip Lee Lewis (Photo: FBI)

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis will be held in Michigan pending extradition.

Kentucky State Police said Lewis was arrested Friday in Flint. Police said a task force of federal and state officials caught Lewis.

He is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He’s accused of shooting 25-year-old Gary Medlin of Barbourville during a robbery at the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County.

