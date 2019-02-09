Wings of Wonder rescue a bald eagle stuck in ice on Lake Michigan. (Photo: YouTube)

Passersby on Lake Michigan had been watching four eagles eating something out of the edge of a block of ice. Three eventually flew away, but the fourth remained and it was apparent that something was wrong.

The finders contacted Wings of Wonder, a nonprofit raptor sanctuary in Empire, Michigan who responded to the area in Leelanau County on Feb. 1.

When they arrived, they found the eagle sitting on the edge of an ice shelf about 100 feet from shore, Ken Scott, a volunteer with Wings of Wonder wrote on YouTube.

"I donned insulated chest waders, a (personal floating device) and slowly plodded out into the water amongst the large floating ice blocks to corral the eagle with hopes that he would move towards shore where Chris was waiting with (a) blanket and thick handling gloves," he said.

They were able to safely capture the eagle, which had an 8-inch ball of ice stuck to its tail.

They transported the eagle and placed it next to a heat vent to melt the ice, but that didn't work. The next morning, they tried pouring warm water on the area.

"They were able to remove the ice beast and it was apparent he was pretty happy to have his discharge chute operating again as he was making up for lost time. With cleared out piping he gently accepted his first free meal very gently from forceps," Scott wrote.

"Sunday morning the eagle was moved to the outside 100-foot flight pen where he finished his full recovery. He is flying perfectly, preening and certainly enjoying his daily free meals of rabbit, rat and fish dinners."

Wings of Wonder is inviting the public to the eagle's release at 4 p.m. Sunday from the Suttons Bay High School parking lot, 500 S. Elm Street, Suttons Bay.

