Gay – A panel of federal, state and tribal agencies is seeking public comments on proposed strategies for protecting an important Lake Superior fish habitat area.

Waste rock known as “stamp sands” from the copper mining period were dumped along the lakeshore a century or more ago. They’re drifting toward Buffalo Reef, south of the village of Gay. The reef on the east side of the Keweenaw Peninsula is used for spawning by whitefish and lake trout.

The sun sits low in the sky over Lake Superior at the mouth of the Hurricane River on Oct. 16. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

A report from the Buffalo Reef Task Force lists 13 alternatives for managing the stamp sands.

The group wants to hear from the public about the ideas and any others that might come up. Comments will be accepted until March 8.

Its next report will select two to four top alternatives for more detailed analysis.

