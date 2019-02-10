Police are investigating whether there is a connection between two separate assaults of women in Ann Arbor on Saturday night.

A woman was struck in the back of the head with a chair by an unknown man around 9 p.m. at the Starbucks at 222 S. State Street, said Ann Arbor police Sgt. Michael Dortch. The woman was treated for her injuries by medical personnel at the scene.

Then, at about 10:30 p.m. about a mile away, Dortch said a woman reported that she was in West Park near Miller Avenue when an unknown man struck her with his hand about 15 times. She went to a local hospital, where police met her. She was treated for minor injuries.

No arrests had been made by Sunday night and police were investigating whether the assaults were connected, Dortch said.

