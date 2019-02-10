Buy Photo Raquel Wardlow of Detroit braves the cold wind as she walks along W. Chicago Street as low temperatures hits the metro Detroit area on Friday, February 8, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A blustery February in Southeast Michigan will continue this week, with storms bringing a wintry mix to book-end the work week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Tilley said that February has been characterized by a "wild swing of active weather systems," Tilley said. "It was a quiet December and we've been making up for it since."

On the west side of the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Grand Rapids Saturday night. That area is still in the throes of mass power outages; electricity provider Consumers Energy said that as of noon, there were still 20,000 homes and businesses without power. Coming to their aid are some 2,700 employees and contractors, some hailing from as far as Louisiana and Tennessee.

On Sunday, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook encompassing much of Southeast Michigan.

Sunday itself will be cool, with the high only reaching 29 degrees. But snow is expected to start about 5 p.m.

Today's weather will feature light snow and possible freezing drizzle late this evening into tonight. #miwxpic.twitter.com/EfdL88Sjbp — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 10, 2019

While only a half-inch to an inch of snowfall accumulation is expected overnight into Monday — which may "transition to light freezing drizzle" before it ends — a much more severe repeat is expected overnight Monday, said Tilley.

Most of the day Monday should be cloudy and cool, with a high of about 32. But overnight a wintry mix is supposed to return.

"This system will have the potential to bring a significant mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning before a change over to rain occurs," the outlook reads.

North of Interstate 69, two inches of snow accumulation are possible, while Metro Detroit could start its day with 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation. And as ice builds up, so could more power outages.

Accumulating snow and ice possible Monday evening into Tuesday across the region. Continue to check latest forecasts as we get closer. #miwxpic.twitter.com/lyNmsahPHS — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 10, 2019

"We are preparing for the possibility of an ice storm that could arrive Tuesday,” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations said in a statement. “We urge people to make sure they are prepared with food, water and other vital supplies, and we want the public to know our crews will be in place to respond if the weather causes more damage."

As that storm leaves Tuesday during the day, temperatures will climb past the freezing point to the low 40s.

Then come the high winds. Gusts of 40 miles per hour are possible, Tilley said.

Tuesday's high winds will bring cold air to the region, dropping overnight lows to the upper 20s, and Wednesday's high to the mid-30s.

Temperatures will rebound Thursday, reaching a high of about 42.

But late that night the wintry mix returns, with rain likely before 11 p.m., then rain and snow, then snow in the hours before the Friday morning commute.

Friday's highcould reach 43 degrees.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/10/weather-outlook-metro-detroit-snow-freezing-rain-ice/2829784002/