Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at Tuesday's funeral mass in Dearborn for longtime Michigan Congressman John Dingell. The Detroit News

Dearborn — Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell was "an amazing soul" whose accomplishments are difficult to reflect in a eulogy, former Vice President Joe Biden said at Tuesday's funeral mass.

Dingell was “a man who knew where he came from and public service wasn’t a title you wear but a shift that you work, like everybody else,” Biden said about the Dearborn Democrat, who died Thursday at age 92 as the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

Biden spoke at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, where about 1,100 people filled pews. In the church were some current and former members of Michigan's congressional delegation, labor leaders, captains of commerce and regular citizens. The mass lasted one hour and 45 minutes after starting about 45 minutes late.

Constituents knew Dingell as an elected official who knew them and treated all with “dignity,” Biden said.

“I knew he knew me," the former vice president said. "He gave me confidence. He made me believe more in myself than I had. John had that special capacity to do so. When you were with him, you knew you were with greatness.

"...Dignity was how John walked. Dignity was how John talked. Dignity was how John carried himself. It was how John treated everyone and I mean everyone.”

Dingell showed during his 59-year career that everyone deserves an opportunity, "whether you’re the child of a congressman, the child of a brick layer or the child of a single mom living on assistance," Biden said.

The Delaware Democrat, who is considering running for president in 2020, acknowledged John Dingell's wife Debbie, who is now serving the same district her husband did.

“Losing John was like losing part of your soul,” Biden said, looking at Debbie Dingell. “He was your soul. But what an amazing soul he was.”

Biden reflected on Dingell’s health care and environmental legislation, efforts to advance civil rights and the signing of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, when Dingell was at the side of President Barack Obama and himself.

'Right side of history'

While Dingell chose "confrontation hesitantly," Biden said, he "could always be found standing firm on the right side of history, even when he knew he had to stand alone.”

Among the dignitaries in the crowd were United Auto Workers union President Gary Jones, Edsel and Cynthia Ford, and actress Lynda Carter of "Wonder Woman" fame. Former and current elected officials included Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing; ex-Sen. Carl Levin, D-Detroit; former Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak; as well as Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield.

Also in attendance were Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Gov. James Blanchard, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Pallbearers at Tuesday’s service included former staffers of Dingell. 

Biden was among two speakers at the service.

Residents in Dingell's district may not have known him personally but felt they did and were thankful for his service, the Rev. Terrence Kerner said.

Dingell was about the “ordinary things,” said Kerner, pastor at Dearborn's St. Kateri Catholic Church, noting that the congressman and his staff would reach out and listen.

Dingell told his staff, the priest said, ‘Listen, even though they are not in my district any longer, take care of them. They are my people. Take care of them. They need me. They need you. Work together.”

“If not for John Dingell, I would not have been able to put food on the table. I wouldn’t have been able to put food on the table,” Kerner recounted of a woman he encountered at a restaurant who spoke of Dingell.

Dearborn police officers and fire fighters drape the American Flag over John Dingell Jr.'s casket at the end of the funeral service.
Dearborn police officers and fire fighters drape the American Flag over John Dingell Jr.'s casket at the end of the funeral service. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, escorts U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, center, widow of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, into the sanctuary at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, for Dingell's funeral service.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, escorts U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, center, widow of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, into the sanctuary at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, for Dingell's funeral service. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech during John D. Dingell's funeral.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech during John D. Dingell's funeral. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden tells a joke during his speech.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden tells a joke during his speech. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Rev. James Bilot, head pastor at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, shakes incense over the casket at the end of the mass.
Rev. James Bilot, head pastor at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, shakes incense over the casket at the end of the mass. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, center-rear, follows the casket of her husband, John Dingell Jr., as Dearborn police officers and fire fighters carry it to the hearse.
U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, center-rear, follows the casket of her husband, John Dingell Jr., as Dearborn police officers and fire fighters carry it to the hearse. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray (left) and Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad (center) along with other first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell to the hearse after the funeral.
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray (left) and Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad (center) along with other first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell to the hearse after the funeral. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray (left) and Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad (right) along with other first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell to the hearse after the funeral.
Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray (left) and Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad (right) along with other first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell to the hearse after the funeral. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Local Dearborn residents watch as the casket of Legendary Congressman John D. Dingell is loaded into a hearse after his funeral service.
Local Dearborn residents watch as the casket of Legendary Congressman John D. Dingell is loaded into a hearse after his funeral service. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Debbie Dingell, U.S. Congresswoman and widow of the late John Dingell, Jr., waves before leaving the funeral.
Debbie Dingell, U.S. Congresswoman and widow of the late John Dingell, Jr., waves before leaving the funeral. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Funeral Director Alan Laumer of Verheyden Funeral Home holds a umbrella for Debbie Dingell as she watches her husband John D. Dingell's casket loaded into the hearse after the funeral.
Funeral Director Alan Laumer of Verheyden Funeral Home holds a umbrella for Debbie Dingell as she watches her husband John D. Dingell's casket loaded into the hearse after the funeral. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Verheyden Funeral Directors Adrianna Schnell, left, and Regina Goldsberry escort the casket of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell into the santuary of the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Tuesday.
Verheyden Funeral Directors Adrianna Schnell, left, and Regina Goldsberry escort the casket of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell into the santuary of the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Tuesday. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former John Dingell Congressional aide and page Rafeef Samo, center-right, hugs family friend Siham Awada-Jaafar as Samo stands with other honorary pallbearers, who are all former Dingell staffers.
Former John Dingell Congressional aide and page Rafeef Samo, center-right, hugs family friend Siham Awada-Jaafar as Samo stands with other honorary pallbearers, who are all former Dingell staffers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Debbie Dingell, left, Congresswoman and widow of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, helps with Placing of the Pall during the Mass of Christian Burial.
Debbie Dingell, left, Congresswoman and widow of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, helps with Placing of the Pall during the Mass of Christian Burial. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Debbie Dingell returns to her seat after helping with Placing of the Pall during the Mass of Christian Burial
Debbie Dingell returns to her seat after helping with Placing of the Pall during the Mass of Christian Burial Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The casket of retired U.S. Rep. John Dingell is placed in front of the altar at the beginning of the Mass of Christian Burial.
The casket of retired U.S. Rep. John Dingell is placed in front of the altar at the beginning of the Mass of Christian Burial. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow prepares to do a interview with WDIV reporter Paula Tutman before the start of the funeral of John D. Dingell.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow prepares to do a interview with WDIV reporter Paula Tutman before the start of the funeral of John D. Dingell. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
The hearse carrying the casket of John D. Dingell arrives at the Church of the Divine Child for his funeral.***Funeral Services for John D. Dingell at the Church of the Divine Child.,February 12, 2019, Dearborn, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News)
The hearse carrying the casket of John D. Dingell arrives at the Church of the Divine Child for his funeral.***Funeral Services for John D. Dingell at the Church of the Divine Child.,February 12, 2019, Dearborn, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A small group of local residents came out to pay their respect to John D. Dingell.
A small group of local residents came out to pay their respect to John D. Dingell. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Pallbearers from the City of Dearborn first responders wait to carrying the casket of John D. Dingell into the Church of the Divine Child for his service.**Funeral Services for John D. Dingell at the Church of the Divine Child.,February 12, 2019, Dearborn, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News)
Pallbearers from the City of Dearborn first responders wait to carrying the casket of John D. Dingell into the Church of the Divine Child for his service.**Funeral Services for John D. Dingell at the Church of the Divine Child.,February 12, 2019, Dearborn, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News) Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
City of Dearborn first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell into the Church of the Divine Child for his funeral Tuesday morning.
City of Dearborn first responders carry the casket of former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell into the Church of the Divine Child for his funeral Tuesday morning. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, right, arrives at the service followed by her wife Alanna Maguire.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, right, arrives at the service followed by her wife Alanna Maguire. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard, left, receives a hug before the funeral mass.
Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard, left, receives a hug before the funeral mass. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Dingell Congressional aide and page Rafeef Samo, center-right, hugs family friend Siham Awada-Jaafar (center-left) as Samo stands with other honorary pallbearers, who are all former Dingell staffers.
Former Dingell Congressional aide and page Rafeef Samo, center-right, hugs family friend Siham Awada-Jaafar (center-left) as Samo stands with other honorary pallbearers, who are all former Dingell staffers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former John Dingell congressional staff members pose for a group shot before the mass. They were all honorary pall bearers.
Former John Dingell congressional staff members pose for a group shot before the mass. They were all honorary pall bearers. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dearborn police officers and fire fighters wait to drape the U.S. flag over John Dingell's casket.
Dearborn police officers and fire fighters wait to drape the U.S. flag over John Dingell's casket. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dearborn Police Sgt. Jason Skoczylas hugs U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell before the hearse leaves.
Dearborn Police Sgt. Jason Skoczylas hugs U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell before the hearse leaves. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, left, leaves the funeral mass.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, left, leaves the funeral mass. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Dearborn fire chief stands at attention as the hearse, carrying the casket of John Dingell, prepares to leave the church.
A Dearborn fire chief stands at attention as the hearse, carrying the casket of John Dingell, prepares to leave the church. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    When Kerner went early Monday to pay his respects to Dingell during visitation, he said he saw a variety of people lining up, from those "dressed to the nines in mink coats and jewelry" to a man in uniform with “grease on his sleeves, work boots on.”

    “I think the little guy, the common man, when he knew John Dingell probably felt that he was uncommon,” he told the crowd.

    Debbie Dingell struggled to hold back tears as her husband's casket was being led out of the sanctuary. She was flanked by Biden's wife Jill and Joe Biden, who said near the end of his eulogy, "God bless you, old buddy."

    'Someone to look up to'

    Following the funeral, former Sen. Levin said Biden “hit the right note” in describing his friend as a person for the people.

    Dingell also “stood for the ability to get things done in a bipartisan way," Levin said. "Fight like hell, but get things done.”

    The funeral, originally set to begin at 11 a.m., was delayed to await the arrival of other members of Congress from out of town. But two U.S. House Democratic aides confirmed that military transport planes carrying members of Congress to Dingell's funeral turned around after not being able to land at Detroit Metro Airport because of the freezing rain and sleet.

    The two planes carried about 60 members of Congress, members and aides said, including Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, were originally scheduled to speak at the funeral mass.

    U.S. House Chaplain Patrick Conroy was scheduled to deliver the homily during the Mass, but he was on the military planes that were forced to turn back for Washington, D.C. 

    John Dingell Jr., U.S. statesman: 1926-2019
    John Dingell Jr., the statesman from Dearborn who served longer in Congress than anyone, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He's seen here working at his Washington D.C. office in the Rayburn House Building in 2009.
    John Dingell Jr., the statesman from Dearborn who served longer in Congress than anyone, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He's seen here working at his Washington D.C. office in the Rayburn House Building in 2009. Max Ortiz
    Dingell was the son of Congressman John Dingell Sr., seen in 1938, who had Americanized the family name of Dzieglewicz. Dingell Sr. represented the newly formed 15th District in western Detroit from 1933 to 1955.
    Dingell was the son of Congressman John Dingell Sr., seen in 1938, who had Americanized the family name of Dzieglewicz. Dingell Sr. represented the newly formed 15th District in western Detroit from 1933 to 1955. Submitted photo
    After serving as an Army lieutenant in World war II, John Jr. earned a law degree. In 1952, he married Helen Henebry, whom he met when he worked summers as a National Park Ranger in Colorado.
    After serving as an Army lieutenant in World war II, John Jr. earned a law degree. In 1952, he married Helen Henebry, whom he met when he worked summers as a National Park Ranger in Colorado. Detroit News archives
    Fullscreen
    In 1953, John Dingell Jr., center, and William J. Coughlin, left, take the oath of office from Gerald O'Brien. Dingell would serve as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Wayne County until 1955.
    In 1953, John Dingell Jr., center, and William J. Coughlin, left, take the oath of office from Gerald O'Brien. Dingell would serve as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Wayne County until 1955. The Detroit News archives
    In 1955, John Sr. died and John Jr. won a special election to succeed him in the U.S. House. Above, Dingell is sworn in as a Congressman in 1956.
    In 1955, John Sr. died and John Jr. won a special election to succeed him in the U.S. House. Above, Dingell is sworn in as a Congressman in 1956. The Detroit News archives
    The young Congressman, seen in 1956, would become a champion of environmental and energy laws, the auto industry and national health insurance legislation. The latter was a dream of his father, one that would finally come true in 2010.
    The young Congressman, seen in 1956, would become a champion of environmental and energy laws, the auto industry and national health insurance legislation. The latter was a dream of his father, one that would finally come true in 2010. Courtesy of John Dingell Jr.
    New U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr. alks with Sen. Theodore Green of Rhode Island in 1957.
    New U.S. Rep. John Dingell Jr. alks with Sen. Theodore Green of Rhode Island in 1957. United Press International
    John and Helen Dingell, seen in 1961, would have four children. They divorced in 1973.
    John and Helen Dingell, seen in 1961, would have four children. They divorced in 1973. The Detroit News archives
    Dingell kept a personal and professional photo archive in his office, including this photo of President Lyndon Johnson handing him a pen after signing a bill.
    Dingell kept a personal and professional photo archive in his office, including this photo of President Lyndon Johnson handing him a pen after signing a bill. Courtesy of John Dingell Jr.
    Dingell, right, chats with Rep. Toby Moffett, D-Conn., during a 1979 meeting of the House Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee to mark up standby gasoline rationing legislation. Dingell was acting as House manager of President Carter's rationing proposal while Moffett was leading a group trying to block decontrol of oil prices.
    Dingell, right, chats with Rep. Toby Moffett, D-Conn., during a 1979 meeting of the House Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee to mark up standby gasoline rationing legislation. Dingell was acting as House manager of President Carter's rationing proposal while Moffett was leading a group trying to block decontrol of oil prices. Associate Press
    Rep. John Dingell Jr. poses with his wife to be, Deborah A. Insley, in his office on Capitol Hill on March 6, 1981. "It was a good match," longtime friend and former Michigan attorney general Frank Kelley said of Dingell's second marriage. "She was his moral compass. People in public life need a very strong spouse."
    Rep. John Dingell Jr. poses with his wife to be, Deborah A. Insley, in his office on Capitol Hill on March 6, 1981. "It was a good match," longtime friend and former Michigan attorney general Frank Kelley said of Dingell's second marriage. "She was his moral compass. People in public life need a very strong spouse." Associated Press
    United Auto Workers president Douglas Fraser, right, shakes hands with Rep. John Dingell, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, prior to a hearing Jan. 24, 1983 on the loss of health benefits due to unemployment.
    United Auto Workers president Douglas Fraser, right, shakes hands with Rep. John Dingell, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, prior to a hearing Jan. 24, 1983 on the loss of health benefits due to unemployment. Mal Langsdon, United Press International
    John Dingell and actress Brooke Shields are seen in an undated photo.
    John Dingell and actress Brooke Shields are seen in an undated photo. Courtesy of John Dingell Jr.
    Dingell, seen in 1985, was an avid hunter, and became a leading advocate of laws to protect the environment, including the creation of North America's first international wildlife refuge along the Detroit River.
    Dingell, seen in 1985, was an avid hunter, and became a leading advocate of laws to protect the environment, including the creation of North America's first international wildlife refuge along the Detroit River. Courtesy of John Dingell Jr.
    Dingell shakes hands with President George H.W. Bush, circa 1990. While they were on opposite sides of the political aisle, Dingell and Bush were friends.
    Dingell shakes hands with President George H.W. Bush, circa 1990. While they were on opposite sides of the political aisle, Dingell and Bush were friends. Courtesy of John Dingell Jr.
    In the 1990s, Detroit the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center opened in Detroit, now offering services to nearly 350,000 veterans in Michigan.
    In the 1990s, Detroit the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center opened in Detroit, now offering services to nearly 350,000 veterans in Michigan. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
    Seen in 2003 in Trenton, Dingell sponsored a bill to establish an international wildlife refuge along the lower Detroit River. Dingell also was instrumental in preserving Humbug Marsh near Gibraltar as the centerpiece of the wildlife refuge.
    Seen in 2003 in Trenton, Dingell sponsored a bill to establish an international wildlife refuge along the lower Detroit River. Dingell also was instrumental in preserving Humbug Marsh near Gibraltar as the centerpiece of the wildlife refuge. Morris Richardson II, The Detroit News
    The Detroit International Wildlife Refuge includes the lower Detroit River and western shoreline of Lake Erie in Wayne and Monroe counties.
    The Detroit International Wildlife Refuge includes the lower Detroit River and western shoreline of Lake Erie in Wayne and Monroe counties. David Coates
    Dingell and his wife Debbie wave to paradegoers during the 84th Annual Memorial Day Parade, May 26, 2008 in downtown Dearborn.
    Dingell and his wife Debbie wave to paradegoers during the 84th Annual Memorial Day Parade, May 26, 2008 in downtown Dearborn. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
    At the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, Dingell speaks at a breakfast meeting and rally for the Michigan delegates, before they return home to get out the vote for presidential candidate Barack Obama.
    At the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, Dingell speaks at a breakfast meeting and rally for the Michigan delegates, before they return home to get out the vote for presidential candidate Barack Obama. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
    Dingell chaired the House Energy & Commerce Committee for many years. Major laws he shepherded included the National Wilderness Act in 1964, the Water Quality Act in 1965, the Endangered Species Act in 1973, the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1974, and the Clean Air Act in 1990.
    Dingell chaired the House Energy & Commerce Committee for many years. Major laws he shepherded included the National Wilderness Act in 1964, the Water Quality Act in 1965, the Endangered Species Act in 1973, the Safe Drinking Water Act in 1974, and the Clean Air Act in 1990. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Dingell talks with Rev. Jesse Jackson, president of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, at the 10th annual fundraising banquet for the Council on American Islamic Relations Michigan chapter at the Hyatt Regency in Dearborn on March 28, 2010.
    Dingell talks with Rev. Jesse Jackson, president of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, at the 10th annual fundraising banquet for the Council on American Islamic Relations Michigan chapter at the Hyatt Regency in Dearborn on March 28, 2010. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama shake hands with Dingell before Obama signs the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony in the White House March 23, 2010. Dingell had introduced national health insurance legislation for more than 50 years before he finally saw it become law.
    Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama shake hands with Dingell before Obama signs the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony in the White House March 23, 2010. Dingell had introduced national health insurance legislation for more than 50 years before he finally saw it become law. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
    Dingell shares a laugh with Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and UAW official Chuck Hall during an announcement an concerning electric vehicles at the Ford Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti on May 24, 2010.
    Dingell shares a laugh with Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and UAW official Chuck Hall during an announcement an concerning electric vehicles at the Ford Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti on May 24, 2010. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    In 2009, Dingell was instrumental in getting a new national park designation for Michigan, the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe.
    In 2009, Dingell was instrumental in getting a new national park designation for Michigan, the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe. David Coates
    Monroe named a bridge over North Dixie Highway the John D. Dingell Bridge. Dingell represented Monroe for some 30 years, until redrawn political boundaries put it outside of his district in 2003.
    Monroe named a bridge over North Dixie Highway the John D. Dingell Bridge. Dingell represented Monroe for some 30 years, until redrawn political boundaries put it outside of his district in 2003. David Coates
    Among other attractions named for Dingell are the John D. Dingell Park in Ecorse, along the Detroit River. It sprang from a 1999 Downriver Summit Dingell convened to discuss linking communities and parks of the Downriver area through environmentally smart trails for bikers, hikers and outdoor lovers.
    Among other attractions named for Dingell are the John D. Dingell Park in Ecorse, along the Detroit River. It sprang from a 1999 Downriver Summit Dingell convened to discuss linking communities and parks of the Downriver area through environmentally smart trails for bikers, hikers and outdoor lovers. David Coates
    John and Debbie Dingell attend the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview in 2012.
    John and Debbie Dingell attend the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview in 2012. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
    Dingell talks to The Detroit News in his office in the Rayburn Building in Washington D.C. in 2013. On June 7 of that year he became the longest serving congressman in U.S. history.
    Dingell talks to The Detroit News in his office in the Rayburn Building in Washington D.C. in 2013. On June 7 of that year he became the longest serving congressman in U.S. history. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
    By 2013, another redrawing of political boundaries had Dingell in the 12th District, representing Detroit's western suburbs and areas west to Ann Arbor.
    By 2013, another redrawing of political boundaries had Dingell in the 12th District, representing Detroit's western suburbs and areas west to Ann Arbor. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
    Dingell speaks during an event marking the third anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Early the following year, at age 87, he would announce his retirement.
    Dingell speaks during an event marking the third anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Early the following year, at age 87, he would announce his retirement. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
    President Barack Obama awards Rep. John Dingell Jr. the Presidential Medal of Honor at the White House on November 24, 2014. It is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States. Obama described Dingell as “one of the most influential legislators of all time.”
    President Barack Obama awards Rep. John Dingell Jr. the Presidential Medal of Honor at the White House on November 24, 2014. It is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States. Obama described Dingell as “one of the most influential legislators of all time.” Kris Tripplaar, Sipa USA
    A Chicago bound train arrives after the dedication of the John Dingell Transit Center in Dearborn, December 15, 2014.
    A Chicago bound train arrives after the dedication of the John Dingell Transit Center in Dearborn, December 15, 2014. Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News
    Dingell spent some of his final years in Congress bemoaning the lack of cooperation and compromise that often brought the passage of legislation to a grinding halt. "I've never seen such small-minded, miserable behavior in this House of Representatives and such a disregard of our responsibilities to the people," he said.
    Dingell spent some of his final years in Congress bemoaning the lack of cooperation and compromise that often brought the passage of legislation to a grinding halt. "I've never seen such small-minded, miserable behavior in this House of Representatives and such a disregard of our responsibilities to the people," he said. The Detroit News
    Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell holds up the gavel he used 50 years ago when Medicare legislation was passed, as he speaks at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, July 29, 2015, on Capitol Hill.
    Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell holds up the gavel he used 50 years ago when Medicare legislation was passed, as he speaks at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, July 29, 2015, on Capitol Hill. Susan Walsh, AP
    Retired U.S. Rep. John Dingell speaks at the City of Warren's celebration of the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII at Warren City Hall, May 8, 2015.
    Retired U.S. Rep. John Dingell speaks at the City of Warren's celebration of the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII at Warren City Hall, May 8, 2015. Donna Terek, The Detroit News
    On Sept. 25, 2018, John Dingell was released from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit a little more than one week after suffering what his family described as a heart attack. "I'm breaking out of this place," the 92-year-old Dearborn Democrat announced on Twitter, where he had more than 252,000 followers.
    On Sept. 25, 2018, John Dingell was released from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit a little more than one week after suffering what his family described as a heart attack. "I'm breaking out of this place," the 92-year-old Dearborn Democrat announced on Twitter, where he had more than 252,000 followers. Courtesy photo
    During his 59-year career in Congress, Dingell cast more than 25,000 votes. In retirement, he formed a partnership with the University of Michigan, where he served as an unpaid guest lecturer and scholar in residence at the Dearborn campus. His mission: to inspire the next generation of civic leaders.
    During his 59-year career in Congress, Dingell cast more than 25,000 votes. In retirement, he formed a partnership with the University of Michigan, where he served as an unpaid guest lecturer and scholar in residence at the Dearborn campus. His mission: to inspire the next generation of civic leaders. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
      Pat Raven made the drive to Dearborn from Traverse City on Monday to attend Tuesday’s services for Dingell. She brought her 12-year-old grandson Xavier Raven.

      “It’s a piece of history and I wanted to share it with him. He is 12. This is such an opportunity,” and “I love Joe Biden,” Raven said.

      Sean Green also attended with his wife Chelsea and 11-year-old daughter Isabella.

      The military veteran said John and Debbie Dingell have always been advocates for veterans and they would not miss the opportunity to attend his funeral.

      “John gave me the best advice: If you take care of the people the people will take care of you,” Green said.

      Dingell was a “man who really embodied public service and all the best parts,” Stabenow said before the funeral.

      “He was willing to listen to the people,” she said. “If you made an agreement, you keep it. In the end, he was always motivated by the people he served.”

      Dingell transported to D.C.

      After the mass in Dearborn, Dingell's casket was flown by military transport plane to Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington in Maryland. 

      Debbie Dingell traveled on the plane with her family, aides said. 

      The motorcade with a hearse bearing Dingell’s casket entered the U.S. Capitol complex from the north around 4:37 p.m. and proceeded slowly across the East Plaza, passing the Senate and coming to a stop in front of the House steps during a cold, misty rain.

      Members of Congress stood on the House steps with hands over their hearts.

      Debbie Dingellstepped out of the vehicle behind the hearse and was greeted by members of Congress, including members of the Michigan delegation. Among them were Stabenow, Upton and Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton; Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township; Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly.

      At least seven former Dingell staffers were part the crowd waiting under a canopy near the East Plaza for his motorcade.

      Marda Robillard, Dingell’s longest-serving chief of staff, was among them. 

      “I love the man. I wanted to come see my boss,” said Robillard, who worked from Dingell from 1993 to 2000.

      “It’s the same thing they did for Ted Kennedy. It’s appropriate.” 

      “I couldn’t make it to Detroit and needed to do something for him,” said Josh Tzuker, who was Dingell’s legislative director from 2002-07.

      A second funeral Mass is planned for Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, where former President Bill Clinton, a hunting buddy of Dingell's, will speak.

      But Tuesday's mass resonated with Sandie Knollenberg, the wife of the deceased Republican Oakland County Congressman Joe Knollenberg, who described it as “warm, loving, caring.”

      Dingell’s service was very dignified and respectful,  Mary Bunge of Rochester said .

      When you think of him, you think of dignity. He was looking out for the people,” Bunge said.

      “Wasn’t that a beautiful service?” Wayne County Commissioner Joe Palamara said after the funeral was concluded. “Joe Biden brought out the best in John Dingell: knowing what people are going through, that was key to John’s success.”

      “He was simply one of the best. He gave us something to look up to."

      Even one of Dingell's former opponents paid his respects.

      Marty Kaltenbach, a Republican who in 2002 lost 72 percent to 26 percent to Dingell, admitted after the service that “I did not believe I could win.” 

      “He truly was a giant,” said Kaltenbach, who lauded Dingell's defense of the auto industry in the 1970s that defied his own party. “I have a lot of respect for him. He was a good guy. We can disagree on things with how stuff gets done. He had a long history with a good outcome.”

      jchambers@detnews.com

      Staff Writers Melissa Nann Burke and Neal Rubin contributed.

