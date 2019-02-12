The Mackinac Bridge. (Photo: Keith King / Traverse City Record-Eagle)

The Mackinac Bridge is closed early Tuesday afternoon due to weather conditions, the Mackinac Bridge Authority confirmed.

The closure was announced about 1:50 p.m. The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said, via Twitter, that "visibility is practically non-existent" on the bridge between the Lower and Upper Peninsula.

Bridge staff will monitor the situation on both ends. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened.

The view of the Mackinac Bridge as seen looking north from Mackinac City. (Photo: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

Hundreds of Michigan schools are closed as more snow and icy weather hits the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Driving conditions were slippery Tuesday as snow, sleet and freezing rain fell. Crashes were reported. The potentially damaging weather is expected to continue Wednesday and ice storm warnings were issued in parts of southeastern Michigan.

The Upper Peninsula is expected to get the largest snow accumulations, with up to a foot forecast.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

