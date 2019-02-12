Officials investigate black doll left in EMU shower
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University officials are investigating an incident in which a person left a black doll hanging from a shower rod in a dormitory.
A resident advisor found the doll Monday afternoon in Best Hall, a dorm for first year students at the university, officials said. The doll was hanging from a shower rod in a bathroom shared by suite mates, they said.
Officials also said university police and the school's Office of Wellness and Community Standards immediately began an investigation.
According to preliminary findings, a guest of one of the suite mates hung the doll in the bathroom. That person told investigators the doll was a prank and did not have malicious or racist intentions.
School officials, however, said they don't consider the actions a prank and take the matter seriously.
"There is absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent," Geoffrey Larcom, a spokesman for the university, said in a statement. "At this time, the University continues to investigate the incident and will take appropriate steps upon completion of the investigation."
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.