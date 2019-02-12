Best Hall at Eastern Michigan University (Photo: Eastern Michigan University)

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University officials are investigating an incident in which a person left a black doll hanging from a shower rod in a dormitory.

A resident advisor found the doll Monday afternoon in Best Hall, a dorm for first year students at the university, officials said. The doll was hanging from a shower rod in a bathroom shared by suite mates, they said.

Officials also said university police and the school's Office of Wellness and Community Standards immediately began an investigation.

According to preliminary findings, a guest of one of the suite mates hung the doll in the bathroom. That person told investigators the doll was a prank and did not have malicious or racist intentions.

School officials, however, said they don't consider the actions a prank and take the matter seriously.

"There is absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent," Geoffrey Larcom, a spokesman for the university, said in a statement. "At this time, the University continues to investigate the incident and will take appropriate steps upon completion of the investigation."

