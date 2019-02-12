Michigan State Police patch (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A Washtenaw County man, Stephen Ott, 56, faces six charges related to "child sexually abusive material," Michigan State Police said in a release Tuesday.

Ott had to be extradited from California to face charges.

Police say the investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police conducted a search of his home and found "multiple internet-capable devices and evidence," and were issued an arrest warrant.

The arrest itself took place in California. After being extradited back to Michigan, Ott was arraigned on Saturday and given a cash or surety bond of $100,000.

Ott now faces six charges: two counts of child sexually abusive activity, which could result in up to 20 years imprisonment, if convicted; three counts of possession of child sexually abusive activity, which could merit four years imprisonment on each count, if convicted; and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, which can range between four and 20 years in prison.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/12/washtenaw-man-arrested-california-child-sexually-abusive-activity/2845735002/