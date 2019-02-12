Washtenaw man faces charges for child sexually abusive material
A Washtenaw County man, Stephen Ott, 56, faces six charges related to "child sexually abusive material," Michigan State Police said in a release Tuesday.
Ott had to be extradited from California to face charges.
Police say the investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police conducted a search of his home and found "multiple internet-capable devices and evidence," and were issued an arrest warrant.
The arrest itself took place in California. After being extradited back to Michigan, Ott was arraigned on Saturday and given a cash or surety bond of $100,000.
Ott now faces six charges: two counts of child sexually abusive activity, which could result in up to 20 years imprisonment, if convicted; three counts of possession of child sexually abusive activity, which could merit four years imprisonment on each count, if convicted; and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, which can range between four and 20 years in prison.
