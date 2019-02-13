Buy Photo Paul Hurst, of Clinton Township, braces against the cold wind and snow while waiting for a SMART bus in Sterling Heights, Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

A winter weather advisory has been extended from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday as numerous lake effect snow showers fall over southeast Michigan, making for slippery roads and difficult travel.

The National Weather Service said lake effect snow bands and 25-35 mph westerly winds are making for hazardous driving conditions through the afternoon hours. The hardest hit areas will be between Interstate 94 and I-69.

"We just have snow squalls that are continuously coming across the region," said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in White Lake Township. "We're still seeing instances of heavy snow that's reducing visibility. That's the biggest threat."

Buy Photo Tasha Pettas clears snow away from a basketball court at Forest Elementary school in Farmington Hills, February 13, 2019. Pettas works for D.M. Burr facilities management who contracts with Farmington Public schools. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Pampreen said, however, it looks like the squalls will move out of the area in time for the evening commute.

Furthermore, the agency has also extended its wind advisory for Monroe and Lenawee counties from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Westerly winds could reach gusts of up to 45 mph.

The temperature in Detroit is expected to reach a high of 26 degrees Wednesday with a low of 23.

Detroit is expected to see dry weather Wednesday night and Thursday. However, there is a slight chance of rain Thursday night. The temperature could reach a high of 40 degrees and a low of 29 Thursday.

Buy Photo A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday as numerous lake effect snow showers fall over southeast Michigan, making for slippery roads and messy commutes. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Utility repair crews continue to work to restore service to customers who lost power in the wake of winter storms Monday and Tuesday.

Officials with Detroit-based DTE Energy said as of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, power has been restored to 50,500 of its 60,000 customers who were in the dark after the storms. They also said they expect to restore power to the remaining 9,500 customers by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Jackson-based Consumers Energy also said Wednesday it was working to restore power to about5,800 of its customers, mostly located along the Michigan and Ohio border.

After being closed most of Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge is open Wednesday. But the authority that operates the span issued a high wind warning to all motorists who cross.

Drivers are instructed to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers and use the outside lane. It also warns motorists the bridge's deck is slippery and they should use caution.

High wind warning for the #MackinacBridge this morning. Slow to 20 mph, use four-way flashers and drive in the outside lane. Cross with caution -- especially high-profile vehicles. https://t.co/TAC5AJsWaFpic.twitter.com/fFDhOSbSGG — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) February 13, 2019

Heading into the weekend, temperatures in Detroit are predicted to cool down from Thursday with the high on Friday expected to hit 33 degrees and a low of 18.

Extended forecast

Thursday: Cloudy; high, 40; low, 29.

Friday: Partly sunny; high, 33; low, 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high, 28; low, 14.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high, 27; low, 14.

Monday: Partly sunny; high, 27; low, 16.

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high, 30.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/13/dry-weather-follows-wednesday-snow/2856945002/