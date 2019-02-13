Cadillac – Federal officials are delaying a ban on alcoholic beverages along sections of three rivers in the Huron -Manistee National Forest in northern Michigan.
Supervisor Leslie Auriemmo said Tuesday the prohibition will be put off for at least a year.
Officials announced the ban earlier this month, saying it would protect natural resources and public safety on the Au Sable, Manistee and Pine rivers.
Violations would be punishable by a fine and imprisonment.
The U.S. Forest Service says many people favored the ban. But thousands signed an online petition against it. Critics said it would hurt tourism.
Auriemmo says a group representing small businesses, local governments and private citizens will develop a plan for restoring public safety on the rivers. The alcohol ban may be imposed in 2020 if conditions don’t improve.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/13/officials-delay-alcohol-ban-three-northern-michigan-rivers/39050631/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.