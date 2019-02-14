Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield before her State of the State speech. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)

Lansing — A Republican-led Senate panel voted Thursday to reject Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order reorganizing the Michigan environmental department, citing frustration over elimination of business-friendly oversight panels and the undefined concept of “environmental justice.”

The full Senate could vote on the resolution later in the day. If approved, it would be the first rejection of a gubernatorial executive order since 1977. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, had expressed an interest in negotiation with Whitmer and talked with her Thursday morning.

The Michigan Constitution gives the governor authority to reorganize state government, but it also gives the Legislature 60 days to reverse any executive order by majority vote. The House last week approved a resolution to overturn the order, which now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

“It is the position of this Legislature that (the environmental rules and permit review panels) created by legislation ought not to be abolished by executive decree,” the resolution reads.

The oversight panels never had the chance to get off the ground, and it’s not yet clear if they could “make the department better, if they help the department not make mistakes like we saw with Flint,” said Senate Oversight Committee Chairman Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan. “Let’s let these laws have a chance to work.”

Supporters say the panels would help average citizens or community groups denied permits by overzealous environmental regulators, but critics say they would allow regulated industries paid consultants an avenue to delay environmental rules or overturn permit denials that could hurt businesses bottom line.

“I think the sticking point is that my conservative colleagues want the polluters to have a veto over rules and permits,” said Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, who voted against the resolution in committee.

Whitmer has said businesses would still be invited to participate in stakeholder discussions, but Republicans “want the polluters to ultimately be able to control the rules and permits,” Irwin said.

Republicans on the Senate panel also raised concerns that the term “environmental justice” is not defined in Whitmer’s environmental order, which would create an interagency environmental justice response team to advise state departments and agencies. It would also create a new environmental justice advocate position to field citizen complaints.

“If it’s not in law, it is extremely subjective,” said Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton. “A subjective interpretation means that it completely depends on who is at the helm as to who that’s going to be meted out moving forward. … So an amorphous term is probably not something we want to have basing our environmental policy in the future.”

Whitmer chastised House Republicans after last week’s vote, arguing they “voted against clean drinking water.” Scientists should make environmental decisions, not corporations, she said on a weekend radio show, suggesting GOP lawmakers were “taking their marching orders” from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Her comments rankled Republicans, who wrote language into the resolution stating that the Legislature “remains committed to and joins the governor in ensuring the health and safety of Michigan’s citizens and families with an environment that is clean, energy needs that are met, and drinking water that is safe.”

The oversight panels that Whitmer wants to abolish include officials from industries like oil and gas, business advocacy and environmental groups. They have the authority to delay environmental rules that could burden businesses or overturn state permit application decisions.

But they were created in response to concerns from local citizens and communities, McBroom said.

The Senate panel heard testimony on “permits that were denied for a community to have a fishing tournament that they’ve been having for 27 years, permits that are being denied to farmers who’ve been plowing a field for years,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Irwin said he would support citizen oversight commissions, but he called the version created last year “polluter panels” that give a say to businesses who may not intend to pollute but are focused on profits.

“I also don’t think that the Lorax intended to pollute,” said Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, referencing the Dr. Seuss story. “I don’t think he intended to fill the pond with the gluppity-glup. I don’t think he intended to cut down all the Truffula trees. He just wanted to make more thneeds.”

Whitmer did not mention the dispute in Tuesday night’s State of the State address, but she did tout her reorganization plan as a way to “bring sharper focus to addressing Michigan’s water safety and environmental challenges.”

The executive order would create the new Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy that will include new citizens advocate positions. The “streamlined” department will focus on clean drinking water, safeguarding the Great Lakes and actions to “protect our state from the harmful effects of climate change,” Whitmer said.

