Snowmobiler missing at west Michigan lake, 1 rescued
Spencer Township – Authorities say a snowmobiler is missing at a lake in western Michigan and another snowmobiler was rescued from unstable ice at the lake.
The Kent County sheriff’s office responded Wednesday night to Lincoln Lake in Spencer Township following a 911 call from a person who reported he was riding with a man who apparently went into open water. The caller was rescued by a hovercraft and crews searched the lake for the missing man.
The search was suspended after several hours but was to continue Thursday morning. The missing man is identified as a 29-year-old from the area.
