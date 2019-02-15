In this Feb. 11, 2019 photo, Superior Street in downtown Albion, Mich., is shown. (Photo11: Al Lassen / AP)

Albion – A small liberal arts college in a southern Michigan city is investing in the city’s downtown area to boost school recruitment.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Albion College officials and alumni are becoming more involved in development projects in downtown Albion.

The city has struggled for years with population loss following the departure of industry and businesses. The college also suffered a decline in enrollment from a peak of nearly 2,000 students in 2005 to about 1,200 in 2014.

Alumni were a part of the nonprofit that purchased and sold the property for a $12 million hotel in the city. The college invested $4 million in the project.

The college also partnered with Oaklawn Hospital on an urgent care clinic to address a lack of health care options.

