Lansing, Mich. – No fishing license? No problem — this weekend in Michigan.
The state Department of Natural Resources says you can fish for free in any of the state’s waters Saturday and Sunday.
A number of events are planned in connection with Free Fishing Weekend, including instruction programs at the Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit.
The Winter Free Fishing Weekend is a yearly event to promote the sport. To make it even more enticing, Michigan’s state parks are waiving the Recreation Passport fee normally required for vehicle entry.
Although no license will be required, all other fishing regulations still apply.
