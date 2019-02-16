NB I-75 reopens in Oakland Co. after salt truck crash
Troy — Northbound Interstate 75 near Big Beaver Road has reopened Saturday afternoon after workers removed tons of salt that spilled during a crash, officials say.
Troy police said a large, fully-loaded salt truck crashed on northbound I-75 at Wattles around 1 p.m. Saturday.
When the hauler crashed, 50 tons of rock salt spilled on the roadway, police said.
The freeway was closed for three hours Saturday during the cleanup.
No one was injured in the crash.
