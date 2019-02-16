Buy Photo Michigan State Police Trooper Adam Mullin, 25, of the Caro post was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, obstruction of justice, official misconduct, assaulting a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence and committing a felony while carrying a firearm. (Photo11: Charles V. Tines / The Detroit News)

Caro, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his female partner while on duty.

WJRT-TV reports 25-year-old Adam Mullin of the Caro post was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, obstruction of justice, official misconduct, assaulting a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence and committing a felony while carrying a firearm.

The incident occurred Sunday. The partner, whom WJRT didn’t identify, is recovering from her injuries.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokeswoman for the Michigan attorney general’s office, says it’s a case of domestic violence. The office and Michigan State Police are investigating.

It’s not clear whether Mullin has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. Mullin doesn’t have a published home telephone number.

