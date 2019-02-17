Ex-CMU student government president to stand trial on sexual conduct charges
Lansing – A former student government president at Central Michigan University will stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges.
Isabella County District Court Chief Judge Eric R. Janes has ruled there is sufficient evidence to try Ian Elliott in circuit court on two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
The ruling came after Janes heard additional testimony Wednesday describing similar acts. A probable cause hearing followed.
The case, People v Elliott, was filed by the Michigan Department of Attorney General after the Isabella County Prosecutor dropped the original charges.
No trial date has been set.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/17/student-government-sexual-conduct/39072531/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.