Central Michigan University

Lansing – A former student government president at Central Michigan University will stand trial on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Isabella County District Court Chief Judge Eric R. Janes has ruled there is sufficient evidence to try Ian Elliott in circuit court on two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.

The ruling came after Janes heard additional testimony Wednesday describing similar acts. A probable cause hearing followed.

The case, People v Elliott, was filed by the Michigan Department of Attorney General after the Isabella County Prosecutor dropped the original charges.

No trial date has been set.

