Sacramento, Calif. – California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states — including California —allege the Trump administration’s action violates the Constitution.

“President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt,” Becerra said. “He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court.”

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Michigan, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement calling Trump’s declaration of a national emergency “a manufactured crisis.”

“This fake emergency is a publicity stunt that will raid our federal funding and cost us millions,” said Nessel. “We cannot in good conscience stand by while our president seeks to undermine our own efforts to keep our residents safe and our military strong.”

The president’s declaration will redirect federal funding already appropriated for the states and divert it toward building a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico, the statement said.

Loss of funding would negatively impact the Michigan National Guard and Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, it said.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

“President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up ‘national emergency’ in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “This ‘emergency’ is a national disgrace.”

