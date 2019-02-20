Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Ann Arbor police are investigating an early Wednesday stabbing on the north side of town that left a man in his 20s hospitalized and a woman in her 20s under arrest.

The stabbing took place about 4 a.m. on the 600 block of North Maple, said Lt. Earle Fox of the Ann Arbor Police Department. The area is north of Dexter Avenue.

Police and medics arrived at the scene, and medics transported the victim to an area hospital. His condition is not immediately known. Fox said the victim is in his mid-to-late 20s, and that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police did arrest a woman in her mid-20s and recovered the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing. Investigators didn't release further information regarding the circumstances preceding the stabbing or the relationship, if any, between suspect and victim.

