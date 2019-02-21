Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Ann Arbor police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 71-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the city.

It was about 5 p.m. when police conducted a wellness check at a home on the 2600 block of Lillian, said Lt. Earle Fox. The area is south of Washtenaw Road and west of Carpenter.

While Fox declined to share details of the scene and the manner of the victim's death, he did say that "multiple interviews" are being conducted, but that no arrests have yet been made.

