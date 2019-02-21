Police: Man, 71, found slain in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 71-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the city.
It was about 5 p.m. when police conducted a wellness check at a home on the 2600 block of Lillian, said Lt. Earle Fox. The area is south of Washtenaw Road and west of Carpenter.
While Fox declined to share details of the scene and the manner of the victim's death, he did say that "multiple interviews" are being conducted, but that no arrests have yet been made.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/21/ann-arbor-man-71-found-slain/2939808002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.