Former Lion Calvin Johnson, here at a Pistons-Cavaliers game at Little Caesars Arena, is trying to get prequalification approvals for a medical marijuana provisioning center in Bloomfield Hills. (Photo11: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Lansing — A former Detroit Lions player is making another go at getting prequalification approvals for a medical marijuana provisioning center in Bloomfield Hills.

Calvin Johnson Jr. and Brittney Johnson’s Michigan Community Collective LLC is listed among more than 80 applicants seeking prequalification for a state operating license.

Calvin Johnson Jr. and Robert Anderson Sims Jr., also a former Lions player, were denied four applications for pre-qualification in early December based on “integrity” issues. The licenses had been for Birmingham facilities for growing, processing and selling medical marijuana.

Referring to Johnson by his initials, board member Don Bailey said the former Pro Bowl wide receiver had minor traffic violations from nine and four years ago for which warrants had been issued. He also cited "concerning" issues for Sims and a potential violation of the 2008 law for another person listed on the application.

The former athletes maintained the problems had been resolved and that proof of that resolution was provided to the board. At the time, the men said through a spokesman that they planned to appeal the decision.

In December, Johnson’s spokesman, John Truscott, said that Johnson had resolved traffic tickets at issue in the denial in early October. Sims, he said, had issues with property he was flipping in Dearborn that had since been resolved.

Appeal hearings on three of the Birmingham denials are scheduled for April 11, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Johnson and Sims withdrew one of their appeals.

