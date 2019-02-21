Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (Photo11: Dave Trumpie-Trumpie Photography)

Michigan State University needs to cooperate with the investigation into what happened with serial pedophile Larry Nassar, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

Nessel said that her office continues to try to get documents the university has withheld under attorney-client privilege, and also interview former interim President John Engler.

MSU initially withheld 7,500 documents under attorney-client privilege and it appears as though her office is not going to see 6,000 of those documents because MSU has "fought this office every step of the way."

"It's time for Michigan State University to do the right thing," Nessel said. "Our goal is here is to find justice and also to provide a sense of security."

Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Guerrant did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.

Nessel made the remarks at a press conference where she also gave updates into the investigations into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and the Flint water crisis prosecutions.

Nessel said she had hoped that the new Michigan State trustees and Acting President Satish Udpa would "live up to their pledge of cooperation. And I am still hopeful that will happen."

"If MSU really wants to get to the root of the problem, it must right the ship."

Nessel also said her office continues to seek information about former board member George Perles' resignation late last year, allegedly in exchange for forgiveness of a financial commitment he had made to MSU.

She added would take over the investigation of John Geddert of Gedderts Twistars USA in Dimondale. The Eaton County Sheriff's Office for months has been investigating Geddert, who worked with Nassar at the gymnastics facility where Nassar sexually abused young women.

Nessel announced that Danielle Hagaman-Clark, one of the state’s most prominent career sexual assault prosecutors, will lead the Geddert investigation.

