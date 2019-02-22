U.S. Postal Service stamps are displayed on May 10, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo11: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Grand Rapids – A Michigan woman who wrote a letter to her family in 1974 has been reunited with the tattered note after it was finally delivered to the home where her family lived years ago.

WOOD-TV reports that Mary Vaughan Brady of Grand Rapids received the letter Thursday.

The man who now lives at the home, Evan Koons, found the worn and stained letter in his mailbox. He turned to Facebook and quickly found Brady. He personally delivered the letter to her.

Brady says she was 19 when she penned the letter while backpacking in Europe. Brady says she didn’t call her parents or siblings during the nine-week trip, but instead wrote them letters.

A note from the U.S. Postal Service was attached to the letter, apologizing for the damage. There was no explanation for the delayed delivery.

