Laura Cox, R-Livonia

Michigan Republicans are meeting to elect a new leader.

The candidates at Saturday’s state convention in Lansing are former state lawmaker Laura Cox and Gina Barr, who has directed women and urban engagement for the Republican National Committee.

Current chairman Ron Weiser is not seeking re-election for another two-year term.

Republicans lost top state races in 2018 and are focused on re-electing President Donald Trump in 2020, defeating first-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and keeping control of the Michigan House.

Cox, who has been endorsed by Trump’s campaign manager and top Michigan Republicans, is considered the favorite. She is a former state House member, Wayne County commissioner and customs agent.

Oakland County Republican field organizer Gina Barr

