Ron Weiser (Photo11: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Lansing, Mich. – Outgoing Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser fought back emotion as he presided over his last state convention.

Weiser, who is not seeking re-election to another two-year term, said that upon retirement, he'll be fighting prostate cancer "that has invaded my body."

Weiser also thanked the party faithful gathered at the Lansing Center, noting that without them all of Michigan government would be under Democratic control.

"We did everything we could despite a very significant headwind blowing against Republicans," Weiser said, noting Democrats "should have swept everything as we did" in 2010.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former chairwoman for the MRP, thanked Weiser and those who ran for office in 2018. "Ron never retires," McDaniel said. "He gives everything to all that he does.”

The party is meeting to elect a new leader.

The candidates are former state lawmaker Laura Cox and Gina Barr, who has directed women and urban engagement for the Republican National Committee.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/23/republicans-elect-leader/39102671/