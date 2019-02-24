Ice falling from the cables and towers of the bridge have closed it to traffic. (Photo11: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic Sunday morning due to falling ice, the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced early in the 11 a.m. hour.

Ice is falling from the "cables and towers" of the bridge between Michigan's lower and upper peninsulas.

The authority said bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions. It is advising motorists to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.



The authority is monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.

