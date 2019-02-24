Falling ice closes Mackinac Bridge
The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic Sunday morning due to falling ice, the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced early in the 11 a.m. hour.
Ice is falling from the "cables and towers" of the bridge between Michigan's lower and upper peninsulas.
The authority said bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions. It is advising motorists to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.
The authority is monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure. When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to traffic.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/24/falling-ice-closes-mackinac-bridge/2971752002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.