DTE line crews repair a power line along Caniff Street near Oakland Street in Detroit on Sunday, February 24, 2019 as high winds caused power outages in the area.

As the work week begins Monday, some 47,000 homes and businesses in Southeast Michigan are without power, along with about 50,000 more throughout the state, after high winds Sunday.

The high winds started early Sunday morning, with gusts approaching 50 mph in the 9 a.m. hour.

They continued throughout the day and were observed in the early hours after the high-wind warning for Metro Detroit expired at 4 a.m. Monday. Winds of 31 mph were observed at the airport in Pontiac just before 6 a.m., along with gusts of 41 mph. At Custer Airport in Monroe, gusts of 45 mph were observed.

The National Weather Service's special weather statement for Monday says the area should expect scattered snow showers through morning, which may limit visibility to a half-mile in some areas. It warns that wind gusts could reach 35 mph, but faster winds than that have already been observed.

Se Mi Forecast Outlook pic.twitter.com/bXsyKWRM2B — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 25, 2019

In northern Michigan, Otsego County closed its roads Sunday night due to "treacherous conditions." Monday morning its road commission implored drivers to stay off the roads in a Facebook post that read: "Please do not attempt to travel today! most roads are impassable and the plow trucks can not attempt to open roads with all the stuck vehicles blocking the roads."

High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-20s Monday, and are not expected to cross the freezing point until Thursday, at a time of year when the normal high temperature is 37 degrees.

DTE Energy, which serves electric customers in Southeast Michigan, and Consumers Energy, which mostly serves electric customers outstate, both say most outages should be restored before Tuesday.

