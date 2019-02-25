Victoria Fine Foods (Photo11: Facebook)

B&G Foods is recalling 1,280 cases of its 40-ounce Victoria Marinara Sauce amid concerns the product might have cashew allergens not declared in the ingredient statement, the company announced Monday.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," federal officials said. "There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts."

The recall only affects 40-ounce Victoria Marinara Sauce with a Consumer UPC number of 0-70234-00411-2 and a "best by date" of March 6, 2022.

The jars are believed to be in a limited number of cases produced at one facility on a single day, and B&G learned about the issue after a consumer complaint alleging a cashew allergic reaction, which sparked a probe. Testing indicated the possible presence of cashew allergens, investigators said Monday.

“The safety of our consumers is our number one priority. We are committed to providing safe, quality products while observing the highest ethical standards in the conduct of our business,” said William Herbes, executive vice president of operations at B&G Foods. “The core values that we’ve embodied since the company was founded in the 1800s — honesty, integrity and accountability — guide our actions as we take the appropriate measures to address this issue.”

Consumers who have the recalled products are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For questions, call (800) 811-9104 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time or go to http://victoriafinefoods.com/contact.

