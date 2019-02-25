Buy Photo DTE line crews repair a power line along Caniff Street near Oakland Street in Detroit on Sunday, February 24, 2019 as high winds caused power outages in the area. (Photo11: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Power outages continued to plague about 35,000 homes and businesses in Michigan Monday after high winds over the weekend took down power lines and caused extensive tree damage.

DTE Energy reported about 17,000 customers still without power as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, down from a high of 160,000. The utility says it expects to restore power to most by midnight.

"We know how difficult it is to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as our crews continue to work 16-hour shifts until all safety hazards are cleared, and all outages are restored," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, Consumers Energy reported 18,493 customers affected by outages.

"We continue working to restore power to over 50,000 Michigan homes affected by high winds and expect to restore most customers by 11:30 p.m. Monday," Consumers said in a statement on its website. "Crews may work into Tuesday evening to finish restoration work in the hardest hit areas.

The high winds started early Sunday morning, with gusts approaching 50 mph at some points, and continued into the early hours of Monday.

Winds of 31 mph were observed at the airport in Pontiac just before 6 a.m., along with gusts of 41 mph. At Custer Airport in Monroe, gusts of 45 mph were observed.

In northern Michigan, Otsego County closed its roads Sunday night due to "treacherous conditions." The road commission implored drivers to stay off the roads Monday in a Facebook post that read: "Please do not attempt to travel today! most roads are impassable and the plow trucks can not attempt to open roads with all the stuck vehicles blocking the roads."

Se Mi Forecast Outlook pic.twitter.com/bXsyKWRM2B — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 25, 2019

High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-20s Monday, and are not expected to cross the freezing point until Thursday, at a time of year when the normal high temperature is 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Wednesday could bring accumulating snow for all of Southeast Michigan between 2 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/25/power-outages-michigan-high-winds-bomb-cyclone/2977353002/