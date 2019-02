Detroit — Detroit News journalists have been named as finalists and join others from across Michigan for the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors’ 2018 newspaper contest.

The awards in order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Michigan APME annual awards banquet April 28 in Lansing. The General Excellence, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Detroit News copy editor Steve Wilkinson was nominated for Best Headline Writing, Editorial Page Editor Nolan Finley was named in the category for Best Editorial Writing, and reporters Francis X. Donnelly, Robert Snell and Sarah Rahal received nods for stories. In addition, The News’ “The Death of Aretha Franklin” story was named as a finalist for Best Spot News Coverage.

The News’ website also was nominated for Best Digital Presence.

Twenty-eight daily newspapers submitted 908 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2018.

Finalists in the 2018 Michigan APME newspaper contest. The Detroit News is in Division III category:

Best Headline Writing: Janet Graham, Detroit Free Press; Jerry Seim, the Grand Rapids Press; Steve Wilkinson, The Detroit News.

Best Business Writing: Matthew Dolan and David Jesse, Detroit Free Press, “In Donors We Trust”; Jim Harger, The Grand Rapids Press; Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit Free Press, “Ford Truck Supplier Fire.”

Best Column: Brian Dickerson, Detroit Free Press; David Krishef, the Grand Rapids Press; Rochelle Riley, Detroit Free Press.

Best Editorial Writing: Nolan Finley, The Detroit News; Detroit Free Press; the Grand Rapids Press.

Best Feature Writing: John Agar, the Grand Rapids Press; Emily Bingham, the Grand Rapids Press; Francis X. Donnelly, The Detroit News.

Best Sports Story: Andrew Kahn, the Grand Rapids Press, “The Invisible Ways John Beilein and Michigan are Influencing College Basketball”; Jared Purcell, the Grand Rapids Press, “Griggs-Zeigler Lives Dream by Earning Michigan Women’s Basketball Scholarship”; Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press, “Joe Murphy was the Red Wings’ No. 1 Pick. Then He Became Homeless.”

Best Sports Feature Story: Kyle Meinke, the Grand Rapids Press, “Almost Murdered: The Harrowing Tale of One Lions Player’s Trip to Haiti”; Brendan Savage, the Flint Journal, “Rebuilding Reilly: Goodrich Teen Back Running Track After Suffering Brain Injury”; Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press, “Jack Morris, the Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer, Just Wants to be Loved.”

Best Sports Column: Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press, “Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl Miracle Started with Guts”; Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press, “Detroit Lions, NFL Look Foolish in Not Knowing about Matt Patricia”; Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press, “Larry Nassar Tragedy is Worse Than Penn State – and We Were Complicit.”

Best Illustration or Graphic: Milt Klingensmith, the Grand Rapids Press, “Holes in the Mitten: Paying More in Gas Taxes, but Roads Aren’t Getting Better.”

Best Spot News Photo: Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press, “Sad Goodbye”; Jake May, the Flint Journal, “Eight Hospitalized After Truck Smashes into Protest”; Cory Morse, the Grand Rapids Press, “How Larry Nassar’s Abuse Impacted Three Sisters – and Their Dad.”

Best Feature Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press, “Little Aretha”; Cory Morse, the Grand Rapids Press, “How a Boy with Autism Got to Keep His Ducks After Neighbor Dispute”; Bronte Wittpenn, the Flint Journal, “Caring for Darlene.”

Best Sports Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, “Game-Winning Catch”; Mike Mulholland, the Grand Rapids Press, “Michigan Guard Jordan Poole’s Buzzer-Beater to Down Houston in NCAA Tournament”; Casey Sykes, the Grand Rapids Press, “Fowler Runner Collapses Immediately After Crossing the Finish Line to Win the Girls 4x400 Meter Relay.”

Best Photo Story: Neil Blake, the Grand Rapids Press, “A Young Mother Had a ‘Perfect’ Life. Then Came the Deadly Cancer Diagnosis”; Cory Morse, the Grand Rapids Press, “How a Boy with Autism Got to Keep His Ducks After Neighbor Dispute”; Cory Morse, the Grand Rapids Press, “Larry Nassar Fall Out.”

Best Video: Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press, “Never Forget the Pain”; Brian Kaufman and Elisha Anderson, Detroit Free Press, “Trooper Tases Teen on ATV. Police Video Reveals What Happens Next.”; the Grand Rapids Press, “Born to Run.”

Best Public Service: Matthew Dolan and David Jesse, Detroit Free Press, “In Donors We Trust”; Paula Gardner and Garret Ellison, the Grand Rapids Press, “Michigan’s Drinking Water Threatened by PFAS Contamination”; David Jesse, Detroit Free Press, “Larry Nassar Scandal Investigation.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Zahra Ahmad, the Flint Journal, “Gunfire Erupts During Genesee Township Police Standoff”; Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News, “Bodies of 11 Infants Found in Detroit Funeral Home”; The Detroit News, “The Death of Aretha Franklin.”

Best Enterprise Reporting: John Carlisle, Detroit Free Press, “This is Corktown”; Georgea Kovanis, Detroit Free Press, “The Tiniest Addicts: How U.P. Babies Became Part of Opioid Epidemic”; Robert Snell, The Detroit News, “‘Death by Instagram’ Series.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Roberto Acosta and Dominic Adams, the Flint Journal, “Sheriff Searches Thetford Township Police Station Over Military Surplus Items”; Gina Kaufman and Jim Schaefer, Detroit Free Press, “They Look Like Cops, but They’re Not. And They’re All Over Michigan.”; John Wisely and Elisha Anderson, Detroit Free Press, “Centria Healthcare Accused of Fraud, Targeting Poor in Metro Detroit.”

Best Full Page Design: Tyler Remmel, Detroit Free Press, “Courageous”; Tyler Remmel, Detroit Free Press, “Eternal Respect”; JoAnne Walsh, the Grand Rapids Press, “PFAS Concerns: What’s Stopping You, Michigan?”

Best Digital Presence: Detroit Free Press; The Detroit News; The Grand Rapids Press.

Best Multimedia Storytelling: Georgea Kovanis and Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press, “Second-Chance Court”; Scott Levin and Neil Blake, the Grand Rapids Press, “Colon Cancer’s Genetic Links”; Scott Levin, the Grand Rapids Press, “Michigan’s Next Water Crisis is PFAS - and You May Already be Affected.”

Entries for Division III were judged by editors from The Blade, Toledo, Ohio, and The Vindicator, Youngstown, Ohio.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,300 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

