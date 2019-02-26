Buy Photo File (Photo11: The Detroit News)

Three children — a 3-year-old girl, and boys, 5 and 6 — died Tuesday morning in a house fire in Imlay City, and a 1-month-old girl has been transported to the University of Michigan Hospital's Pediatric Burn Center, Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike confirmed.

Authorities received a 911 call about a mobile home fire at 3:05 a.m., Pike said. The fire took place at a home in a mobile home park on the 2000 block of South Almont, north of Interstate 69 and west of Van Dyke.

“It was a tinderbox, no doubt about it," Pike said at a late-morning press conference at the police station, which was broadcast via WDIV-TV. "It burned immensely fast, and it was extreme heat. The fire was contained to the forward half of the trailer. The family members who were rescued came out the back half."

An Imlay City police officer arrived to find the caller, the 29-year-old mother of the children, outside the home, injured and "hysterical" as the fire continued to burn with her family still inside.

The officer burned the back of her hand when she touched the trailer, Pike said.

At the press conference, Pike empathized with the woman's plight.

"Can you imagine yourself, as a mother, standing outside a burning building and knowing your family’s in there?" Pike said. "I couldn’t even fathom to describe what she was going through."

The trailer was "engulfed in flames," Pike said, and the first wave of firefighters at the scene were unable to make entry.

A second group arrived moments later and entered the trailer, working to rescue six people including the three children who died.

The 1-month-old girl and an 18-month-old boy, and the children's father, a 42-year-old man, were transported to Lapeer McLaren Hospital initially, then to the Hurley Medical Center in Flint. The 1-month-old was transported to the UM hospital in Ann Arbor. All, including the mother, are listed in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, Pike said.

As for the cause of the fire, Pike told The News: "We suspect — and I can't confirm this — it was a heating issue. Based on the information we have, the mobile home was having some furnace problems. Based on what the fire marshal has seen at this point, we suspect it was some kind of heating issue. They could have had an alternate heating source, an oven, I don't know."

Michigan State Police fire marshals will investigate the fire, Pike said, and will determine the official cause of the blaze.

Imlay City is in Lapeer County and has about 3,500 residents.

"Fires are bad, but to lose three children, and not know what the outcome is going to be for the rest of the family, we're certainly praying and hoping for the best for them," Pike said.

Authorities aren't sure if there were working smoke detectors in the home. Pike added that today's weather might hamper the early investigation.

Pike said the fire was "as serious" as anything he's seen in his 31-year career in law enforcement.

"Trying to process the death of an infant, or any child, is impossible," Pike said. "You can never walk away from it unscathed.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/26/heating-issue-suspected-3-children-die-imlay-city-house-fire/2989158002/