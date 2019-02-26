Border Patrol agent Vincent Pirro touches a section of the border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, behind, from San Diego, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in San Diego. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to terminate President Trump's emergency declaration to build the border wall. (Photo11: Gregory Bull, AP)

Washington — U.S. House lawmakers are expected to pass a resolution Tuesday to terminate President Donald Trump's proclamation of a national emergency to divert billions of military funds to construct a Southern border wall.

All seven Michigan House Democrats and Republican Rep. Justin Amash have co-sponsored the two-sentence measure by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, which heads to the Republican-controlled Senate next for consideration.

Trump pledged Friday to "100 percent" veto the House-initiated resolution if it passes both chambers, and it seemed unlikely Tuesday that lawmakers would have enough votes to override a veto.

Freshman Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said Trump's order is an attempt to "subvert" Congress.

"Beyond the fake emergency’s unconstitutional nature, it is disgraceful that the president would divert money away from military construction projects that are vital to the advancement of national security to fund a vanity wall for an extra applause line during his campaign rallies," Levin said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Democrats oppose the emergency order just because Trump issued it.

"That is not what the American public wants to see. They want to see their president take action," McCarthy, a California Republican, told reporters at the Capitol.

"They want to see their Congress and Senate work together, but I guess this week is all about politics."

The libertarian-leaning Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, was the only House Republican to have co-sponsored the resolution as of Tuesday afternoon.

Amash has argued that a president may not claim emergency powers for a non-emergency situation when Congress "doesn’t legislate the way he wants."

Amash said an emergency "does not elicit endless debate without consensus, nor is it addressed with a plan requiring years to execute."

"The same congressional Republicans who joined me in blasting Pres. Obama’s executive overreach now cry out for a king to usurp legislative powers," Amash tweeted.

"If your faithfulness to the Constitution depends on which party controls the White House, then you are not faithful to it."

Amash is not the only Republican to voice criticism of Trump for using a national emergency to secure additional funding for his wall.

GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have said they will oppose the emergency declaration. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has said she "probably" will, according to news reports.

"Conservatives rightfully cried foul when President Barack Obama used executive action to completely bypass Congress," Tillis wrote in a Monday op-ed in the Washington Post.

"There is no intellectual honesty in now turning around and arguing that there’s an imaginary asterisk attached to executive overreach — that it’s acceptable for my party but not thy party."

The White House said Trump plans to supplement money allocated by Congress for the border with $3.6 billion from military construction accounts, $600 million in drug forfeiture funds, $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense's drug interdiction program.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said last month that he'd be concerned about Trump taking money away from the Department of Defense using emergency powers.

"Those are kind of extreme circumstances that would warrant that to happen," Huizenga said.

But Huizenga also said he believes there's a humanitarian and security crisis happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We have 400,000 people — and this is a 20-year low — apprehended at the border," he said.

"That’s a massive number and so, there’s definitely a need to deal with this and there’s this kind of whistle past the graveyard that some of my colleagues are doing here doesn’t make a lot of sense to me."

Freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a former Pentagon official, also has raised concerns about diverting funds from the Defense budget for another purpose.

She said she has studied autocratic regimes in the Middle East during her career and how they use "national emergencies" to get what they want and contravene democracy.

"Effective leadership on tough issues doesn’t come through coercion, it comes through influence," said Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly.

"Our democratic system is one of compromise, and I have deep concerns about the president’s decision to break with historical precedent and bypass that system, and wield a national emergency declaration as a tool to make good on a political promise."

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who sits on the Senate Armed Services and Homeland Security committees, said this month that an emergency proclamation by Trump sets a "very bad precedent" for a president to use "emergencies" to move money around in ways not authorized by Congress.

"The Constitution is clear in Article 1 that it's the Congress that appropriates money, and this could be mechanism that a president could use to circumvent those clear constitutional authorities," said Peters, a Democrat from Bloomfield Township.

"It's certainly very interesting given the testimony we just heard from the intelligence agencies. All of the president's intelligence chiefs testified before the Senate as to threats to our national security, and the Southern border was not discussed at all by those officials."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, predicted legal challenges to Trump's authority to call a national emergency "on something he’s taken many weeks and months to talk about without calling an emergency."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last week joined a lawsuit with 15 other states challenging the national emergency.

Stabenow and others this month introduced legislation that would prohibit Trump from transferring money from Army Corps of Engineers projects or Department of Defense’s military construction accounts to build or acquire land for the border wall.

Stabenow is worried that Trump will reallocate Army Corps funds from critical projects in Michigan such as the planned Soo Locks upgrade.

A senior Trump administration official said this month that tapping Army Corps projects "is not on the table currently."

