Ann Arbor – An ex-University of Michigan doctor who lost his job and medical license after child pornography allegations surfaced has been sentenced for sexual misconduct involving patients.

Mark Hoeltzel (Photo: File)

The Ann Arbor News reports 47-year-old Mark Hoeltzel of Ann Arbor was sentenced this week in a Washtenaw County court to 5-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 13 months to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hoeltzel apologized, saying he “did not honor my role as a physician.” Hoeltzel, who was a pediatric rheumatology specialist, pleaded no contest in January.

Hoeltzel was sentenced last year to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor . He practiced at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to University of Michigan in 2013.

