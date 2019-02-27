Michigan officials are taking applications for the fifth round of funding to support work along the Iron Belle Trail. (Photo: Associated Press)

Lansing – Michigan officials are taking applications for the fifth round of funding to support work along the Iron Belle Trail.

The Department of Natural Resources says proposals are due March 15 for grants up to $50,000. Recipients will be announced in May.

The trail offers two routes for hiking and bicycling that add up to more than 2,000 miles. Officials say the project is about 70 percent finished.

DNR state trails coordinator Paul Yauk says this year’s funding will focus on segments ready to go into construction this year or next, along with project engineering, design and purchase of trail signs.

Partners, communities and eligible nonprofits can apply for grants. A funding match is recommended but not required.

The department has awarded more than $1.4 million for the project since 2015.

