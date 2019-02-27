Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

Lansing – A program that had some police officers in five Michigan counties asking drivers to allow a swab of their mouth to determine if they’ve been using drugs is being expanded statewide.

Michigan State Police say it’s part of an effort to cut down on so-called drugged driving.

The initial one-year pilot program started in late 2017 in Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. Police officers who are trained as drug recognition experts collected oral fluid if they suspected a driver is impaired by drugs. During the initial pilot program, it was used on 92 drivers.

State police say the roadside test correlated well with lab test and blood test results. Officials say it will take a few months before it’s launched statewide.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/02/27/police-swabbing-drivers-drugs-expand-across-michigan/39121279/