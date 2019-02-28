Evie, 8, prepping for testing at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. (Photo: Facebook)

Ann Arbor — Everlyse, an 8-year-old girl who is blind, was scared to undergo medical testing this week until the staff at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital brought in a guitar and helped her get through it with her favorite song.

The University of Michigan shared on its Facebook page that the girl, who is known as Evie, has always feared doctors and was anxious about a procedure involving seizure testing. Evie, from Midland, was in tears while being prepped by doctors, music therapist Emma Wymer told The Detroit News Thursday.

"When I came in, Evie was crying, anxious, not allowing medical staff to touch her and was fearful of what was going on around her," said Wymer, who has worked at the Ann Arbor hospital since July. "Her mom mentioned she uses music at home to cope with everyday stressors."

That all changed when Wymercame into the room with a guitar.



Listen as Wymer helped Evie sing her favorite song, 'Scars To Your Beautiful' by Alessia Cara.

"That song is her anthem right now and she also loves "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," Wymer said. "She really started to calm down and they finished easily."

The video has gone viral on Facebook with more than 1 million views and 6,000 reactions.

Wymer said music therapy is becoming more popular at children's hospitals, especially C.S. Mott.

"Music resonates with them, regulates their breathing and we at C.S. Mott, we get called for procedures to distract and calm them for what’s going on," Wymer said. "In general and at the hospital, music therapy is a growing field and as people find out about it, they start requesting music therapists. We are always busy with multiple patients we see bedside or group setting."

Evie's parents were not available to speak because C.S. Mott said they could not release patient information.

