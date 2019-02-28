Dianne Byrum, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Michigan State University has opened an intermediate healing fund for victims of serial pedophile Larry Nassar to get counseling and mental health services, university officials said Thursday.

Those eligible for the fund include MSU health clinic patients and student athletes abused by Nassar, along with parents of the victims.

Providers have to sign an affidavit indicating that they are licensed in the state where they are offering services and that the care is related to Nassar's abuse, MSU officials said.

The MSU Board of Trustees, with three new members, directed the university last month to re-establish the fund. The board approved the $10 million fund in December 2017, but it was suspended months later amid a fraud investigation. In December, then-Interim President John Engler rolled the fund into the university's $500,000 million legal settlement with Nassar victims.

"The priority is to provide support and assistance for the survivors as soon as possible," said MSU Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum. "Setting up an intermediate fund means survivors can get the help they need now while we work to establish a permanent solution."

The fund will be administered by Commonwealth Mediation & Conciliation Inc., the same firm that handled the fund before. However the team staffing it is different, MSU said.

