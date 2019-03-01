Buy Photo Central Michigan University (Photo: The Detroit News)

The Michigan Attorney General announced Friday that third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in a second case were filed against Ian Elliott, the former president of Central Michigan University's student government association.

Elliott had already been bound over last month for trial on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration. In a statement, the AG's Office said the victim in the new case "testified as a witness to similar acts in the preliminary exam of Elliott's first case.

Elliott was given a $30,000 bond by Magistrate Sandra Straus of Isabella County Court and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/01/former-central-michigan-university-student-leader-faces-new-sex-charge/3032363002/