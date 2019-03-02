Michigan man pleads guilty to threatening presidential candidate Booker
Grand Rapids, Mich. – A western Michigan man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call last October to presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
In a news release, the FBI says that 52-year-old Rick Simmons of Kentwood entered his plea this week in federal court in which he admitted to leaving a profane voice mail message at Booker’s Camden, N.J. office that included a threat to put a gun into Booker’s face.
When Simmons returns to court on June 5 for sentencing he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Booker officially announced last month that he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
