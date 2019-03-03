Kendric Price (Photo: University of Michigan Athletics)

Boston – Kendric Price, a forward on the University of Michigan basketball team from 2005 to 2007, was the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday in Boston. He was 32.

Price was an assistant basketball coach at the University of Massachusetts-Boston campus. UMass-Boston said in a statement that Price was a “great young coach.”

The Boston native had also been a prep school standout at Buckingham Brown & Nichols.

Boston police say Price was shot several times early Saturday morning in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the department’s homicide unit.

After a redshirt season in 2005-06, Price played in eight games in 2006-07 for Michigan, averaging 2.8 minutes and 1.1 points. He left the basketball program in October 2007 but remained enrolled at Michigan. WCVB in Boston said Price graduated from Michigan in 2008.

UMass-Boston released this statement: "Kendric was a great young coach who worked with our men’s basketball program. We are all saddened by the tragic news of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendric's family."

