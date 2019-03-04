Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Man’s body found in home days after fatal stabbing
Police in southwestern Michigan say a man’s body was found in a basement four to five days after he was fatally stabbed
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Man’s body found in home days after fatal stabbing
Associated Press
Published 11:55 a.m. ET March 4, 2019 | Updated 11:56 a.m. ET March 4, 2019
Benton Harbor – Police in southwestern Michigan say a man’s body was found in a basement four to five days after he was fatally stabbed.
Benton Harbor police located Sylvester Booth’s body early Saturday. His 60-year-old roommate was arrested.
Police say Booth was stabbed during a dispute over money. He was 57 years old.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/04/fatal-stabbing-benton-harbor/39148537/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.