Benton Harbor – Police in southwestern Michigan say a man’s body was found in a basement four to five days after he was fatally stabbed.

Benton Harbor police located Sylvester Booth’s body early Saturday. His 60-year-old roommate was arrested.

Police say Booth was stabbed during a dispute over money. He was 57 years old.

