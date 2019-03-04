A large hole exposing rebar forced the closing of the ramp from the southbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound Interstate 96 Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan to "fix the damn roads" will include a 45-cent fuel tax increase that would be phased in over several years, a state spokesman confirmed Monday ahead of her highly anticipated budget presentation.

WJBK-TV (Channel 2) first reported that Whitmer will propose the 45-cent fuel tax increase. "That's accurate, but that is phased in over time," said budget office spokesman Kurt Weiss, promising more details on Tuesday.

While Michigan increased road funding in 2015, state officials and outside experts say that plan was not large enough to slow projected road deterioration. Experts have pegged the annual need at north of $2 billion per year and say the cost only rises with inaction because it costs more to replace a ruined road than maintain an adequate one.

As a candidate, Whitmer said she would push the Legislature to increase road user fees, such as registration fees or gas taxes.

“The fact of the matter is that word (taxes) has been vilified, and it’s destructive to a conversation,” Whitmer said Sunday in an interview with WDIV-TV (Channel 4). “We have to talk about investing in ourselves. If we want anyone to come and invest in Michigan, we’ve got to invest in ourselves.”

The Republican-led Legislature could resist major tax increases, but Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has acknowledged that new revenue will be needed if lawmakers cannot find major savings in other budget areas.

Whitmer said she believes people who use roads should pay for roads, hinting at possible gas taxes or registration fees that are paid by motorists.

“It is going to be thoughtful, and I think people are going to see the wisdom in this plan. If the Legislature or someone else has a better idea, I’m all for it, so long as we get to a place where we’re actually spending what we need to fix the problem.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation needs an additional $1.5 billion a year to maintain state roads, said Director Paul Ajegba, and Whitmer's plan is also expected to address needs for local road agencies.

The governor's plan will show "how serious she is about this, fixing this road issue," Ajegba said Monday. "It’s been a long overdue thing we have to tackle. It's not sustainable."

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/04/gretchen-whitmer-proposes-45-cent-gas-tax-hike-to-fix-roads/3057483002/