In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Colton Welch, a junior at the State University of New York at Morrisville, N.Y., tends hydroponic tomato plants which will provide students with data applicable to cannabis cultivation. (Photo: Mary Esch / AP)

“Majoring in marijuana” may sound like a college dropout track, but at a growing number of universities, cannabis is being added to the curriculum to prepare graduates for a blossoming career field.

Northern Michigan University launched a four-year degree in medical plant chemistry in 2017. Chemistry professor Brandon Canfield proposed it after hearing marijuana industry representatives talk of an urgent need for analytical chemists in the field.

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins, left, assistant professor of agriculture at State University of New York, Morrisville, and Kelly Hennigan, who is author of the cannabis minor and chair of the Horticulture Department, hold a tray of cannabis seedlings at the SUNY campus in Morrisville, N.Y. (Photo: Mary Esch / AP)

The Michigan program now has nearly 300 students from 48 states. Canfield says graduates will be qualified for chemistry lab jobs starting at $70,000. A similar medicinal plant chemistry program has been launched recently at Minot State University in North Dakota.

In upstate New York, the state college in Morrisville is launching a cannabis studies minor in the horticulture department.

