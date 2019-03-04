Danielle Stislicki. Handout photo. (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

A murder charge has been filed against a longtime suspect in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

A charge of premeditated first-degree murder was filed Monday in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills against 32-year-old Floyd Russell Galloway, according to online court records.

The charge comes the same day Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a Tuesday press conference to discuss a two-year southeast Michigan homicide investigation that’s been “highly visible.”

Nessel’s office declined to say which case would be discussed at the press conference. Farmington Hills police declined to comment on the Stislicki investigation when reached Monday by The News.

Stislicki, of Farmington Hills, disappeared Dec. 2, 2016. She was last seen leaving her office at MetLife in Southfield.

The 28-year-old who went by "Dani" had plans to meet a friend for dinner that evening but never showed up. The next day, Stislicki's locked vehicle was found parked outside her apartment complex with her purse inside.

The offense date listed under Galloway's murder charge Monday is Dec. 2, 2016.

Galloway, of Berkley, is a former security guard for the company whom police have questioned in Stislicki's disappearance.

In June 2017, Galloway was charged in the Sept. 4, 2016, attempted sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman jogging in Edward Hines Park near Levan Road in Livonia.

At that time, police confirmed they had interviewed Galloway and said they had issued more than 60 search warrants for structures, cars and electronic data in the case.

Galloway of Berkley pleaded guilty to the Hines Park assault in November 2017. He is serving a 16-35 year sentence at Alger Correctional Facility in Munising on kidnapping and assault charges in relation to the incident, according to Michigan Department of Corrections Records.

