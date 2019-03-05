Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fiscal year 2020 budget proposal, called ˜The Road To Opportunity," to lawmakers during a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees in the Senate Hearing Room in Lansing, Tuesday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed doubling the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and middle-income workers to partially offset the impact of a 45-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase she wants to help “fix the damn roads.”

In a budget presentation to lawmakers, Whitmer also called for repealing the state’s so-called pension tax and proposed paying for it by taxing "pass-through" businesses at the same rate as an existing Corporate Income Tax they are exempted from.

The East Lansing Democrat unveiled her first budget proposal — a $60.2 billion plan for fiscal year 2020, up 3.6 percent over the current year — during a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees.

Whitmer framed her budget for as a “historic” opportunity for lawmakers to work with her to solve serious problems facing the state, including crumbling roads, an under-performing K-12 school system and contamination threats to drinking water.

“We can either continue down a path of disinvestment, ignoring festering problems… or we can choose a new path where we make the bold investments that solve the undeniable problems facing our state,” she said.

The governor cited studies rating Michigan’s roads as among the worst in the country despite a 2015 road funding law and argued that failure to spend more now will only increase the cost in the future.

“No one likes to raise taxes,” Whitmer said. “I know it’s hard, but the hard truth is we’ve got to get to work. Everyday we don’t, we are jeopardizing our economic future, wasting our money and endangering our people.”

The presentation marks the start of formal negotiations with the Republican-led Legislature, a process that is expected to dominate the Lansing debate in coming months. Whitmer will also make her case to the public as part of a statewide road show, starting this week.

As The Detroit News reported Monday, Whitmer wants to increase the fuel tax in three phases, with 15-cent hikes in October, April and October 2020. The total increase of 45-cents would generate more than $2 billion a year in new revenue to fix the state’s crumbling roads but likely give Michigan the highest fuel taxes in the country.

The governor’s budget would chip away at a 2011 tax code overhaul spearheaded by former Gov. Rick Snyder. Among other things, the law scaled back the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit, phased out an income tax exemption for pensions and exempted s-corporations and other “pass through” businesses from a new 6 percent Corporate Income Tax rate.

The Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit is based on the federal version, which benefits working residents with low to moderate pay. For 2018, a family with one child could earn no more than $46,010 to qualify.

Michigan's credit is currently worth six percent of the federal credit, down from 20 percent prior to 2011 revisions. Under Whitmer’s proposal, Michigan would match 10 percent of the federal credit in 2020 and 12 percent starting in 2021.

In the 2016 tax year, more than 770,000 Michigan residents claimed the state credit, according to the Department of Treasury. The average claimant received a $148 credit for a collective total of $114 million.

Snyder’s 2011 tax code rewrite replaced the complicated Michigan Business Tax with a flat 6 percent Corporate Income Tax that exempted s-corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies. Earnings from those types of pass-through entities go directly to shareholders, who are then subject to the state's 4.25 percent income tax.

Whitmer's plan would create a new 6 percent income tax on those earnings to match the Corporate Income Tax rate, but the first $50,000 would be exempt to benefit small companies.

Snyder also pushed to phase out the long-standing income tax exemption on pensions, arguing they should not be treated differently than other forms of retirement income.

The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency estimates that repealing the so-called pension tax would save qualifying retirees $330 million in the 2019 tax year but reduce $225 in revenue for the state general fund and $75 million for the School Aid Fund.

But taxing income from pass-through businesses at 6 percent would generate $203 million in fiscal year 2020 and $280 million in fiscal year 2021, according to the Whitmer administration.

While House Republicans are considering pension tax repeal legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, opposes a blanket rollback, citing a "fairness issue" for residents with public pensions and those with private retirement income.

“If we’re going to look at providing some tax relief to retirees in this state, we have to treat all retirement income the same,” Shirkey spokeswoman Amber McCann said last week.

Whitmer's budget also calls for $120 million for a new Drinking Water Protection and Innovation Initiative that would help communities fund lead pipe replacement, address PFAS "forever chemical" contamination and more. The governor also wants $60 million to replace drinking fountains in older schools with "hydration stations."

As a candidate, Whitmer said she wanted to fund road repairs through “user fees,” the most common form of which are registration fees and gas taxes. But in an October debate, Whitmer disputed Republican nominee Bill Schuette’s claim she would raise gas taxes by 20 cents per gallon, calling it “ridiculous.”

Snyder pushed for a 2015 road funding law that raised fuel taxes and registration fees to generate $600 million a year and will phase in a $600 million general fund dedication by fiscal year 2021. But state officials say that plan did not go far enough, and Michigan road are projected to continue deteriorating.

Michigan motorists now pay a 26.3-cent state tax and a 18.4-cent federal tax on each gallon of gasoline. Because the state also applies its 6 percent sales tax to fuel purchases, Michigan's total at-pump tax was 56.81-cents as of Jan. 1, the ninth highest rate in the country, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Whitmer is among a series of Midwest governors pushing fuel tax increases to fix the roads, which was a prominent theme of her winning 2018 campaign. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking an 18-cent gas tax hike, and Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz recently pitched a 20-cent increase.

By late 2020, Michigan would have a 71.3-cent state gas tax, which would be the most expensive of its kind in the nation. Pennsylvania has an equivalent gas tax of 58.7 cents per gallon, and Washington state has a 49.4-cent excise tax, according to API.

A 10-gallon fill-up would cost a Michigan motorist an additional $4.50, while a 15-gallon fill-up would cost an extra $6.75.

The average American drives 13,476 miles per year, according to the Federal Highway Administration, which does not break down its data by state. A motorist with a vehicle that gets 24.7 miles per gallon, the average for 2016 model year vehicles, would pay about $245 a year in additional taxes if they bought all of their gas in Michigan.

That's less than the $562 that Whitmer has said Michigan motorists are paying in the form of vehicle repairs due to damage caused by poor quality roads. "We're paying a road tax that doesn't even fix the damn roads," she said last month in her State of the State address.

As The News reported Monday, Whitmer is proposing a $507 million increase for K-12 school operations that will move Michigan toward a "weighted per-pupil funding system" that includes additional spending on special education and low-income students, according to an administration outline.

The governor is recommending a base per-pupil increase of between $120 and $180, depending on current district funding levels. The minimum allowance would rise from $7,871 to $8,051 per student, while the maximum would rise from $8,409 to $8,529.

The additional spending would amount to the largest new investment in classrooms “in a generation,” ‘said Budget Director Chris Kolb. While total spending increased under Snyder, a significant portion was devoted toward helping districts cover retirement costs.

In addition to the increase in per-pupil funding, which would total $235 million, Whitmer will propose a $120 million bump for special education, $102 million more for at-risk students and a $50 million increase for career and technical education students.

The budget “recognizes” higher costs associated with educating some students, said Whitmer, who is also proposing funding to triple the number of state-funded literacy coaches in Michigan schools.

Universities and community colleges would both see three percent funding bumps under Whitmer’s budget. Universities would be fully funded out of the general fund, freeing up roughly $500 million in School Aid Fund revenue for K-12 schools that the state wil spend higher education in the current fiscal year.

