Kalamazoo – Authorities say one person has died in a series of crashes and pileups on western Michigan roads amid blowing snow and slick pavement.

Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Evert-Jan Ohler of Kalamazoo died Tuesday morning after driving into a school bus that was stopped for an earlier crash on US-131 in Allegan County. One student was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of snow was measured in the county Tuesday morning. It issued a winter weather advisory for several western Michigan counties for periodic snow showers through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

State police also say a pileup on I-96 collected as many as 12 vehicles.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says I-94 was closed in both directions near Kalamazoo at one point.

