Washington — Michigan House Democrats are torn over how to respond to statements on Israel made by a colleague, freshman U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, that critics have called anti-Semitic.

Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first two female Muslims elected to Congress, last week questioned supporters of Israel’s “allegiance to a foreign country,” prompting outrage from Jewish lawmakers who said it evoked the anti-Semitic trope of “dual loyalty.”

The episode set off an emotional debate among House members, some of whom want Omar’s comments formally condemned in a resolution that could come up for a vote as early as Thursday.

Others say Omar has been unfairly scrutinized for her foreign policy views, considering comments by some Republican lawmakers deemed bigoted or anti-Semitic.

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton said he wants Democrats to strip Omar of her seat on the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, “especially since she's getting intelligence briefings on a regular basis on our relations with our foreign countries, our friends, as well as enemies, and one of those being Israel.”

Omar’s supporters include freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has also been critical of Israel. She argues that Omar is “being targeted just like many civil rights icons before us who spoke out about oppressive policies,” referring to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, said Wednesday she sees a double standard for the younger women of color in the Congress, calling for a conversation about white supremacy in the United States.

“I know that the Congresswoman Ilhan Omar really tries to push back against oppression,” said Tlaib, who is also Muslim.

“And as a Palestinian, I can tell you, when she speaks about those issues, what I hear is her trying to uplift my grandmother in Palestine, in the West Bank, and saying that there are real, actual factual evidence to show that there's human rights violations.”

Tlaib and some of her progressive colleagues in the House pressed for broader language in a proposed House Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism. Tlaib said she submitted language for inclusion that specifically addresses anti-Muslim bias.

“We want it to be much broader because we think that hate and racism in our country is growing, no matter if you're Jewish, LGBTQ, Latino, immigrant, Muslim,” Tlaib said.

“It is something that needs to be looked at as a whole, instead of just trying to come up with this hierarchy of hurt and pain that we all have.”

“I think we need to talk about white supremacy in our country very much more directly than that resolution did in the first place, and I think we've been heard,” she added.

Omar drew criticism for a comment earlier this year when she tweeted that American politicians’ support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby,” which was also interpreted as an anti-Semitic trope. She deleted the tweet and apologized.

Rep. Dan Kildee, chief deputy whip for the House Democrats, said the caucus was still debating late Wednesday how narrow or broad the resolution should be.

“I think it's more important that we get something done that makes it clear that we don't tolerate this kind of speech,” said Kildee, D-Flint Township.

He suggested the debate is a byproduct of the “growing pains that come with a really diverse class” that delivered Democrats into the House majority last fall.

“You still have to act. You still have to take positions and no matter who it is, when somebody says something that, you know, has its roots in really strong bias or prejudice, we have to say something about it,” Kildee said. “And we will.”

He also criticized Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, whom Kildee said has provoked Omar. Zeldin has sparred with Omar on Twitter about her statements on Israel.

“Some of our newer members hopefully are going to not take the bait when clearly some of this is coming from at least one Republican who is always baiting one of our members to say things that ultimately contribute to this problem,” Kildee said.

Freshman Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said the language used by Omar was “definitely an anti-Semitic trope,” noting how the idea of “dual loyalty” was used in Henry Ford’s 1918 serialized publication about a vast Jewish conspiracy afflicting the country.

“I have faced anti-Semitism since early grade school — almost since I can remember and in very personal ways. I have no tolerance for it, but you have to put it in context,” said Levin, who is Jewish and the former president of the Reconstructionist synagogue Congregation T’chiyah in Oak Park.

“I'm particularly troubled by trying to single out a person who, more perhaps than anyone in the caucus, … is facing death threats every week and horrifying Islamophobic images of her,” Levin added, referring to Omar.

“We're at a moment of big change in our country. I feel like my approach is to try to work together to increase mutual understanding and to tackle racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, homophobia, anti-immigrant sentiment.”

Levin, who serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said calls to remove Omar from the panel are “purely political.”

He noted that Republicans, including President Donald Trump, also have made statements interpreted as anti-Semitic.

“We have the president calling one of our committee chairman 'shifty’ — a Jewish committee chairman. We have Rep. Jim Jordan putting dollar signs in a wealthy Jewish person's name,” Levin said.

“This idea of singling out Ilhan Omar is not appropriate.”

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, said she would not support the language of the resolution as it was originally drafted for the same reason.

Lawrence, who is first vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she pushed for broader, “more inclusive” language to be incorporated into the resolution.

“I don't think as a caucus we should be sending out a resolution every time a member says something. I think every member has the right to have their own voice. They're sent here by the people, not by us as a caucus,” said Lawrence, who said her district includes a significant Jewish community.

“However, we should be very clear of what we stand for when it comes to those 'isms' — racism, sexism and all those things that we are in solidarity in standing up against that.”

She said that, with such a historically diverse caucus, Democrats must learn how to handle members with views opposing the majority.

Lawrence would not comment on whether she thought Omar’s comments were anti-Semitic.

“I am not even gonna get into that. I can tell you what I stand for, and I am very pro-Israel and supporting of the Jewish community,” she said.

Walberg said he sees a need for House Democratic leaders to take a stand. He referenced Republican leaders removing Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, from committees in January after a white supremacy remark.

The House also passed a resolution condemning white nationalism in the wake of King's comments.

“Rep. Omar's language really hasn't changed. There's been no significant apology that she's given that means anything, and I think it's time for them to take action,” Walberg said.

“You have free speech. We believe in that. You can have your own opinions, but there are consequences when you cross the line of what is appropriate in developing a working relationship, not only with our colleagues but with our allies.”

Walberg said serving on the Foreign Affairs panel is a privilege.

“I know I wouldn't be put on the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Energy Subcommittee, for instance, if I told my leadership that I'm going to vote against anything other than coal,” he said.

“This is more significant. We're talking about relationship with a wonderful, longtime friend — maybe our strongest friend and ally in the Middle East.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, appeared to suggested on Fox News Wednesday that Omar could pose a threat to national security while sitting on Foreign Affairs.

"She is literally getting intelligence briefings on foreign policy of the United States, including our relationship with Israel, as she makes these kind of comments where she thinks any support of Israel is denouncing your own nationality," said Scalise, the House minority whip.

"Why would you have her on a committee that important, that sensitive to our foreign policy?”

Tlaib tweeted in response to Scalise late Wednesday:

"Hard to watch Rep. Scalise demand that Rep. ⁦‪@IlhanMN‬⁩ be removed from House Foreign Affairs w/o wondering if it’s steeped in Islamophobia," she wrote.

"Ilhan is more than capable of sitting on the committee & making decisions that are in the best interests of her constituents & all Americans."

