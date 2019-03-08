Alpine Township – A pilot safely landed a small plane on a highway in western Michigan after experiencing engine trouble.

Steven Chanter, a flight instructor, was in the air with a student pilot Thursday when the plane’s engine began to sputter and the oil pressure dropped. He took over flying and was certain that the plane wouldn’t make it to a small airport in nearby Sparta, so he landed on Michigan highway 37.

Chanter told WOOD-TV he flew the plane under traffic lights at an intersection during the landing in Kent County’s Alpine Township. He said: “Truly God’s watching over us.”

No one was injured and the plane wasn’t damaged. The plane was hauled away on a flatbed truck. MLive.com reports Chanter has been a pilot since 2000 and flight instructor since 2003.

